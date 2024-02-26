One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24

U.S. and partner nation surgeons work together on vascular surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The U.S. medical personnel deployed to train and exchange knowledge with St. Lucia’s surgeons and support staff, helping to support the availability of needed healthcare for patients in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
