U.S. and partner nation surgeons work together on vascular surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission seeks to strengthen U.S. partnerships within Latin America and the Caribbean region by providing relief to overwhelmed medical facilities through collaboration with host nation medical practitioners and respective Ministry of Health officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 21:14 Photo ID: 8263289 VIRIN: 240227-F-ZB805-2193 Resolution: 5391x3850 Size: 2.46 MB Location: LC Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.