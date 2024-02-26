U.S. and partner nation surgeons work together on vascular surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission seeks to strengthen U.S. partnerships within Latin America and the Caribbean region by providing relief to overwhelmed medical facilities through collaboration with host nation medical practitioners and respective Ministry of Health officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 21:14
|Photo ID:
|8263289
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-ZB805-2193
|Resolution:
|5391x3850
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|LC
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT