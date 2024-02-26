One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson (right), 81st Medical Group, vascular surgeon and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team troop commander, performs a surgery with a partner nation surgeon at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
