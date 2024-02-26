One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24

Dr. Jason Tobierre, general surgeon, assists a U.S. counterpart with vascular surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

