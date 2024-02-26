One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson (left), 81st Medical Group vascular surgeon and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team troop commander, and Dr. Jason Tobierre (right), general surgeon, discuss procedures during a surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

