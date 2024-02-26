Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24 [Image 3 of 11]

    One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Watson (left), 81st Medical Group vascular surgeon and St. Lucia Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team troop commander, and Dr. Jason Tobierre (right), general surgeon, discuss procedures during a surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 21:14
    This work, One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

