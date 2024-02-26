Partner nation medical personnel observe as two doctors work together to perform vascular surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 21:14
|Photo ID:
|8263285
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-ZB805-2073
|Resolution:
|5282x3773
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|LC
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS
