    One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24 [Image 1 of 11]

    One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Maria Arnold, 349th Medical Squadron and Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team surgical technician, discusses procedures with a partner nation medic during surgery at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 27, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 21:14
    Photo ID: 8263284
    VIRIN: 240227-F-ZB805-2056
    Resolution: 5458x3899
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: LC
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One step at a time: from observing to assisting in support of LAMAT24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

