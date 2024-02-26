Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvengerCon VIII - The Many Funny URLs of Public Webservers Presentation [Image 14 of 21]

    AvengerCon VIII - The Many Funny URLs of Public Webservers Presentation

    AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    AUGUSTA, Ga. – AvengerCon VIII, Army Cyber’s homegrown hacker convention returned for its eighth iteration, and its first at the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center, February 28 and 29, and is hosted by the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) in partnership with the Army Cyber Institute and the Army Cyber Command Technology and Innovation Center (ArCTIC),

    AvengerCon is a yearly free security event hosted by volunteers from the 780th MI BDE to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense. The event is targeted at personnel supporting DoD cyberspace missions, but others are welcome to attend. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 20:05
    Photo ID: 8263172
    VIRIN: 240229-O-PX639-7404
    Location: AUGUSTA, GA, US
    This work, AvengerCon VIII - The Many Funny URLs of Public Webservers Presentation [Image 21 of 21], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AvengerCon VIII &ndash; Army Cyber&rsquo;s homegrown hacker con returns

    Cybersecurity
    Hackers
    Army Cyber
    AvengerCon

