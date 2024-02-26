AvengerCon VIII - The Many Funny URLs of Public Webservers Presentation

AUGUSTA, Ga. – AvengerCon VIII, Army Cyber’s homegrown hacker convention returned for its eighth iteration, and its first at the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center, February 28 and 29, and is hosted by the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) in partnership with the Army Cyber Institute and the Army Cyber Command Technology and Innovation Center (ArCTIC),



AvengerCon is a yearly free security event hosted by volunteers from the 780th MI BDE to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense. The event is targeted at personnel supporting DoD cyberspace missions, but others are welcome to attend. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

