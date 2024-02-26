Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024

A Florida Army National Guard Soldier performs an Army Combat Fitness Test during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 29, 2024. The annual competition features events that assess Soldier skills to include land navigation, radio communications, physical fitness and more. Best Warrior is a challenge open to any member of the FLANG to participate in. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

