Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024 [Image 9 of 10]

    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024

    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Florida Army National Guard Soldier performs an Army Combat Fitness Test during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 29, 2024. The annual competition features events that assess Soldier skills to include land navigation, radio communications, physical fitness and more. Best Warrior is a challenge open to any member of the FLANG to participate in. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 19:46
    Photo ID: 8263170
    VIRIN: 240229-A-RH401-3617
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024
    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024
    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024
    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024
    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024
    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024
    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024
    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024
    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024
    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    FLARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT