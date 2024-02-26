Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024

Staff Sgt. Patrick Chasten, a Combat Engineer with the 870th Engineer Company, performs an Army Combat Fitness Test during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 29, 2024. The ACFT was just one of the many assessments Florida Army National Guardsmen competed in during the multi day event. Best Warrior grants members from across the FLANG a chance to compete against peers while demonstrating what makes them well rounded Soldiers. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024
Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US
by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones