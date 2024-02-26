Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024 [Image 7 of 10]

    Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024

    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Austin Jensen, an Intelligence Analyst with the 50th Regional Support Group, performs a radio communications check during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 29, 2024. Best Warrior is an annually held competition that tests participants from across the state of Florida on their Soldier skills. Individuals that take on the challenge push their mental and physical limits in their race to earn the title of best warrior. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 19:46
    Photo ID: 8263166
    VIRIN: 240229-A-RH401-1889
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    FLARNG

