Soldiers demonstrate readiness skills during Best Warrior 2024

Staff Sgt. Austin Jensen, an Intelligence Analyst with the 50th Regional Support Group, performs a radio communications check during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 29, 2024. Best Warrior is an annually held competition that tests participants from across the state of Florida on their Soldier skills. Individuals that take on the challenge push their mental and physical limits in their race to earn the title of best warrior. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US