    Black History Month Lunch at NMCSD [Image 7 of 7]

    Black History Month Lunch at NMCSD

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Celia Martin 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mark Anthony Fernandez, right, and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Raisaruth Balbuena, from Chicago, left, serve food during a Black History Month celebration meal in the galley at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Feb. 29, 2024. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Lunch at NMCSD [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Celia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

