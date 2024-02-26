Black History Month Lunch at NMCSD

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Jackson, from Lincoln, Michigan, left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Scott Frable, from Rome, Pennsylvania, right, serve food during a Black History Month celebration meal in the galley at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Feb. 29, 2024. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

