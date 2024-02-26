Rafferty also took pictures with the JROTC class after thanking them for their accomplishments so far and what the future holds for them if they continue their military studies in college, leading to commissioning in the service in uniform to the nation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 16:53 Photo ID: 8262739 VIRIN: 240202-A-CO466-7641 Resolution: 3672x1589 Size: 785.81 KB Location: TORRANCE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North High School JROTC Cadet Earns 4-yr Scholarship [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Guster Cunningham III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.