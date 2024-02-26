Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAYONET 2 [Image 12 of 12]

    BAYONET 2

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U. S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engages targets with a M2 .50-caliber machine gun during a blank-fire exercise as part of Bayonet 2 at the Pocek Range in Postojna, Slovenia, Feb. 29, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8262600
    VIRIN: 240229-A-JM436-1203
    Resolution: 3383x2255
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI
    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

