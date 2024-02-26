A U. S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engages targets with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station, or CROWS, during a blank-fire exercise as part of Bayonet 2 at the Pocek Range in Postojna, Slovenia, Feb. 29, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

