    Active Shooter Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    Active Shooter Exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to an active shooter exercise Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 2, 2024. The 366th Fighter Wing prioritizes preparedness and exercises like these allow Airmen prepare for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8262590
    VIRIN: 240202-F-LY508-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kevin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

