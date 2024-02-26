Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Exercise [Image 6 of 9]

    Active Shooter Exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Elmore County Law Enforcement Officer tends to a simulated victim during an active shooter exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 2, 2024. The 366th FW conducts exercises like this to test the interoperability between MHAFB and local law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8262583
    VIRIN: 240202-F-LY508-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kevin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

