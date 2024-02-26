An Elmore County Law Enforcement Officer tends to a simulated victim during an active shooter exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 2, 2024. The 366th FW conducts exercises like this to test the interoperability between MHAFB and local law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 15:31 Photo ID: 8262583 VIRIN: 240202-F-LY508-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.33 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kevin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.