An Elmore County Law Enforcement Officer tends to a simulated victim during an active shooter exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 2, 2024. The 366th FW conducts exercises like this to test the interoperability between MHAFB and local law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 15:31
|Photo ID:
|8262583
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-LY508-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kevin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
