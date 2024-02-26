Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240222-A-ZN169-1576

    240222-A-ZN169-1576

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sabine Alsup, Fort Jackson Child, Youth Services coordinator, speaks to Family members about changes to child care during a townhall meeting held in the Joe. E. Mann Ballroom, Feb. 22, 2024.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CYS announces Pickens CDC closure

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    Child and Youth Services
    Family MWR

