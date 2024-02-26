Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC command sergeant major visits Charlie Battery 1-57 ADA [Image 11 of 12]

    10th AAMDC command sergeant major visits Charlie Battery 1-57 ADA

    ITALY

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command command sergeant major, conducts a site visit to Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Feb. 28 in Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. During the site visit, Rowley presented challenge coins to highlighted air defenders and conducted a barracks walkthrough to ensure the well-being and living conditions of our soldiers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 13:49
    Location: IT
