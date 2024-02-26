Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels’ C-130J Super Hercules performs a scheduled photo exercise over the Grand Canyon National Park [Image 8 of 10]

    Blue Angels’ C-130J Super Hercules performs a scheduled photo exercise over the Grand Canyon National Park

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crayton Agnew 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels’ C-130J Super Hercules performs a scheduled photo exercise over the Grand Canyon National Park on February 28, 2024. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8262367
    VIRIN: 240228-N-DN159-2920
    Resolution: 4593x3281
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels’ C-130J Super Hercules performs a scheduled photo exercise over the Grand Canyon National Park [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Exercise
    Winter Training
    El Centro
    Blue Angels
    Grand Canyon National Park

