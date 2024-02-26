The Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels’ C-130J Super Hercules performs a scheduled photo exercise over the Grand Canyon National Park on February 28, 2024. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew/Released)

Date Taken: 02.28.2024
by PO2 Crayton Agnew