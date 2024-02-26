Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Class of 2024 Cadets select first duty stations during Post Night [Image 15 of 16]

    Class of 2024 Cadets select first duty stations during Post Night

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Woodruff 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2024 gathered at various locations to select their first Army duty station during the annual Post Night event on Feb. 28 at West Point.

    Post Night is conducted using a draft-style process based on the Cadet Order of Merit list, allowing cadets to select their duty station based on where they rank from highest to lowest on the OML.

    Leading up to Post Night, the Department of Military Instruction’s Accessions Division educates cadets about not just the available posts, but also the various unit types available to each branch.

    DMI Accessions Division manages several USMA processes to include branch education, talent-based branching and inter-service commissioning.

    Class of 2024 Cadets select first duty stations during Post Night

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Post Night

