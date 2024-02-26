Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), GULF OF THAILAND, GULF OF THAILAND

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit load onto Landing Craft, Air Cushion 58, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, as they offload the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) for Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand Feb. 23, 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8261821
    VIRIN: 240223-M-HP224-1062
    Resolution: 6826x4553
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), GULF OF THAILAND, GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Partnership
    Joint Operations
    Ship-to-Shore
    CobraGold
    CG24

