15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Navy aviation boatswain’s mates (Handling) assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) communicate with a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as it prepares for flight operations in support of Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand Feb 23, 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

