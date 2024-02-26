U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) prepare to load vehicles and equipment on landing craft, air cushion for in-stream offload in support of Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand Feb. 23, 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:17 Photo ID: 8261816 VIRIN: 240223-M-HP224-1155 Resolution: 7822x5217 Size: 4.8 MB Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), GULF OF THAILAND, GULF OF THAILAND Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.