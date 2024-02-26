U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) remove wheel chocks and chains from a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during routine flight operations in support of Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand Feb 23, 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
This work, 15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
