Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 3 of 10]

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), GULF OF THAILAND, GULF OF THAILAND

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for flight operations in support of Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand Feb. 23, 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests, and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8261812
    VIRIN: 240223-M-PO838-1015
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), GULF OF THAILAND, GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU, USS Somerset Arrive in Thailand for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Partnership
    Joint Operations
    Ship-to-Shore
    CobraGold
    CG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT