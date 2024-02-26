Manish Kumar, the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division’s Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Criminal Enforcement, Antitrust Division, San Francisco Office Section Chief Leslie Wulff, and Trial Attorney Sarah Bartels of the Washington D.C. office pose for a photo with members of the Republic of Korea Ministry of Justice at the 3rd Korea-U.S. Workshop on Antitrust Criminal Enforcement in Seoul, Republic of Korea, February 26, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:03 Photo ID: 8261787 VIRIN: 240226-A-UM169-1004 Resolution: 800x600 Size: 79.8 KB Location: SEOUL, 11, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Korea-U.S. Workshop on Antitrust Criminal Enforcement [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.