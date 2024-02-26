Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Korea-U.S. Workshop on Antitrust Criminal Enforcement [Image 2 of 4]

    3rd Korea-U.S. Workshop on Antitrust Criminal Enforcement

    SEOUL, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2024

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    Manish Kumar, the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division’s Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Criminal Enforcement and San Francisco Office Section Chief Leslie Wulff take part in a panel at the 3rd Korea-U.S. Workshop on Antitrust Criminal Enforcement in Seoul, Republic of Korea, February 26, 2024.

