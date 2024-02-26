Representatives from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Far East Fraud Resident Unit and the U.S. Department of Justice attended the 3rd Korea-U.S. Workshop on Antitrust Criminal Enforcement in Seoul, Republic of Korea, February 26, 2024.
Special Agents attend the 3rd Korea-US Fair Trade Criminal Enforcement Workshop
CID Special Agent
