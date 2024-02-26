IWTC Monterey Holds First Spiritual Readiness Month

Lt. Michael Kwon, a motivational speaker from the Ford Excellence Instructor Command in Norfolk, Virginia, addressed Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey students at the Tin Barn on the Presidio of Monterey as he shared examples of personal resilience and strength in the face of adversity, on Jan. 18, 2024.

