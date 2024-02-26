Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Monterey Holds First Spiritual Readiness Month

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Lt. Michael Kwon, a motivational speaker from the Ford Excellence Instructor Command in Norfolk, Virginia, addressed Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey students at the Tin Barn on the Presidio of Monterey as he shared examples of personal resilience and strength in the face of adversity, on Jan. 18, 2024.

