U.K. Defense Attaché to Greece Turnover at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 28, 2024) From left to right, Capt. Alex Bush, outgoing U.K. Defense Attaché to Greece; Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Capt. Sam Law, incoming U.K Defense Attaché to Greece; and Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, pose for a photo during the U.K. Defense Attachés hail and farewell on Feb. 28, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

