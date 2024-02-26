Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.K. Defense Attaché to Greece Turnover at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 28, 2024) From left to right, Capt. Alex Bush, outgoing U.K. Defense Attaché to Greece; Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Capt. Sam Law, incoming U.K Defense Attaché to Greece; and Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, pose for a photo during the U.K. Defense Attachés hail and farewell on Feb. 28, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

