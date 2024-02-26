Camp Buehring Air Assualt Aircraft Orientation

Air Assualt students familiarize themselves with rotary wing aircraft, Febuary 14, 2024. Students had the opportunity to study and examine the UH-60, CH-47, and AH-64 which were on display as a courtesy of the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 05:54
|Photo ID:
|8261532
|VIRIN:
|240218-A-ID763-1423
|Resolution:
|5304x7952
|Size:
|17.11 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
