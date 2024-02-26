President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Taishi Otono, president and founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association and Japan Water Patrol, Takuya Iritani, president of Japan Lifesaving Association, and Sgt. Maj. Anthony Easton, sergeant major of MCIPAC, pose for a group photo on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 29, 2024. Otono was awarded a certificate of commendation for his feedback, advisory, and assistance to the MCIPAC Installation Safety Office in the development of risk mitigation, rescue watercraft techniques, and safety training materials which provided insight into emergency response techniques used during a mishap. Additionally, for the past four years, Otono has created and managed a year-round voluntary lifeguard patrol of Okinawa’s unguarded beaches where many ocean mishaps have occurred. Liszewski is a native of Maryland and Easton is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

