Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general [Image 11 of 12]

    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Taishi Otono, left, president and founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association and Japan Water Patrol, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, right, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 29, 2024. Otono was awarded a certificate of commendation for his feedback, advisory, and assistance to the MCIPAC Installation Safety Office in the development of risk mitigation, rescue watercraft techniques, and safety training materials which provided insight into emergency response techniques used during a mishap. Additionally, for the past four years, Otono has created and managed a year-round voluntary lifeguard patrol of Okinawa’s unguarded beaches where many ocean mishaps have occurred. Liszewski is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 01:18
    Photo ID: 8261266
    VIRIN: 240229-M-AF005-1223
    Resolution: 6355x4237
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general
    President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Water Safety
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Japan Water Patrol
    Okinawa Lifesaving Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT