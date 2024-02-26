President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Anthony Easton, sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, reads a certificate of commendation citation on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 29, 2024. Taishi Otono, president and founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association and Japan Water Patrol, was awarded a certificate of commendation for his feedback, advisory, and assistance to the MCIPAC Installation Safety Office in the development of risk mitigation, rescue watercraft techniques, and safety training materials which provided insight into emergency response techniques used during a mishap. Additionally, for the past four years, Otono has created and managed a year-round voluntary lifeguard patrol of Okinawa’s unguarded beaches where many ocean mishaps have occurred. Easton is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

