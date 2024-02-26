President, founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association, Japan Water Patrol receives award from MCIPAC commanding general

Taishi Otono, right, president and founder of Okinawa Lifesaving Association and Japan Water Patrol, stands at attention during an awards ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 29, 2024. Otono was awarded a certificate of commendation for his feedback, advisory, and assistance to the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Installation Safety Office in the development of risk mitigation, rescue watercraft techniques, and safety training materials which provided insight into emergency response techniques used during a mishap. Additionally, for the past four years, Otono has created and managed a year-round voluntary lifeguard patrol of Okinawa’s unguarded beaches where many ocean mishaps have occurred. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

