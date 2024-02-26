Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Developement Seminar [Image 2 of 2]

    Professional Developement Seminar

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers attend a professional development seminar at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 21, 2024. Installation leadership led a seminar to help Airmen better understand the role of a leader in a team, as well as understand the Air Force promotion board process. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, Professional Developement Seminar [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

