U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers attend a professional development seminar at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 21, 2024. Installation leadership led a seminar to help Airmen better understand the role of a leader in a team, as well as understand the Air Force promotion board process. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8261255
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-AR459-1024
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Professional Developement Seminar [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
