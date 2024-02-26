Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Development Seminar [Image 1 of 2]

    Professional Development Seminar

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, talks to Airmen and Soldiers during a professional development seminar at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 28, 2024. Murphy spoke to the first rotation of Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model Airmen, which ensured the expeditious movement of forces to support and sustain operations in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

