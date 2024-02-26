U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, talks to Airmen and Soldiers during a professional development seminar at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 28, 2024. Murphy spoke to the first rotation of Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model Airmen, which ensured the expeditious movement of forces to support and sustain operations in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 01:38 Photo ID: 8261254 VIRIN: 240220-F-AR459-1023 Resolution: 5816x3870 Size: 1.78 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Professional Development Seminar [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.