    USS Higgins Conducts Counter Measure Wash Down [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Higgins Conducts Counter Measure Wash Down

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) observe equipment during a counter measure wash down test while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 23. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 00:33
    Photo ID: 8261230
    VIRIN: 240223-N-ZS816-1060
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, USS Higgins Conducts Counter Measure Wash Down [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Higgins Conducts Counter Measure Wash Down Test
    USS Higgins Conducts Counter Measure Wash Down

