PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) check valves during a counter measure wash down test while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 23. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 00:33
|Photo ID:
|8261227
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-ZS816-1167
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins Conducts Counter Measure Wash Down Test [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
