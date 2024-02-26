Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Counter Meausre Wash Down Test

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Counter Meausre Wash Down Test

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 23, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Austin Brandy from Michigan City, Indiana repairs a water spicket during a counter measure wash down test aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 23. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 00:20
    Photo ID: 8261202
    VIRIN: 240223-N-ZS816-1161
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: MICHIGAN CITY, IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Counter Meausre Wash Down Test, by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CTF 71
    DESRON 15:
    USS Higgins (DDG 776)

