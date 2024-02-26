USS Higgins (DDG 76) Counter Meausre Wash Down Test

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 23, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Austin Brandy from Michigan City, Indiana repairs a water spicket during a counter measure wash down test aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 23. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

