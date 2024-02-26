Florida Army National Guard Soldiers check-in and conduct an equipment showdown at the Regional Training Institute at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, for the annual Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 107th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 23:48
|Photo ID:
|8261183
|VIRIN:
|240228-Z-EG775-1016
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Army National Guard Soldiers check-in on Day 1 of Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT