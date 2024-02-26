Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 23:48 Photo ID: 8261182 VIRIN: 240228-Z-EG775-1006 Resolution: 3360x5040 Size: 8.63 MB Location: FL, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Florida Army National Guard Soldiers check-in on Day 1 of Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.