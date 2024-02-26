Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers check-in on Day 1 of Best Warrior Competition

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    Florida Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers check-in and conduct an equipment showdown at the Regional Training Institute at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, for the annual Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 107th MPAD)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 23:48
    VIRIN: 240228-Z-EG775-1006
    Location: FL, US
    This work, Florida Army National Guard Soldiers check-in on Day 1 of Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    53rd IBCT
    FLARNG
    83rd Troop Command
    164th ADA
    50th RSG

