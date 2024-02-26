Yorktown, Va. (February 28, 2024) Staff members assigned to the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown provide updates to residents and attendees during a Community Involvement Meeting held at the installation’s Nelson Chapel. Present at the meeting were members of the installation’s leadership along with representatives from the installation’s housing office. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 21:38 Photo ID: 8261105 VIRIN: 240228-N-TG517-9158 Resolution: 3116x2187 Size: 1016.05 KB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community Involvement Meeting at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.