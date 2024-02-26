Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Involvement Meeting at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 2 of 7]

    Community Involvement Meeting at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 28, 2024) Staff members from Lincoln Military Housing provide some updates to residents and attendees during a Community Involvement Meeting held at the installation’s Nelson Chapel. Present at the meeting were members of the installation’s leadership along with representatives from the installation’s housing office. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Community Involvement
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Installation Housing

