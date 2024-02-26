NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 26, 2024) Vice Adm. Dan Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, left, speaks with Cmdr. Christopher Yost, commanding officer, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024. This visit commenced a week-long tour engaging with naval bases in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and key international leaders to emphasize the critical role of Naval Aviation in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 21:37 Photo ID: 8261101 VIRIN: 240226-N-NC885-1015 Resolution: 5283x3515 Size: 1.37 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Naval Air Forces Visits Naval Station Rota [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.