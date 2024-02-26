Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Air Forces Visits Naval Station Rota [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander, Naval Air Forces Visits Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.26.2024

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 26, 2024) Vice Adm. Dan Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, left, speaks with Cmdr. Christopher Yost, commanding officer, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024. This visit commenced a week-long tour engaging with naval bases in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and key international leaders to emphasize the critical role of Naval Aviation in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

