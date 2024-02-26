NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 26, 2024) Vice Adm. Dan Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, left, speaks with Cmdr. Christopher Yost, commanding officer, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024. This visit commenced a week-long tour engaging with naval bases in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and key international leaders to emphasize the critical role of Naval Aviation in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 21:37
|Photo ID:
|8261101
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-NC885-1015
|Resolution:
|5283x3515
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Naval Air Forces Visits Naval Station Rota [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT