15th Wing hosts Red Team Leader Seminar

Commanders and senior enlisted leaders participate in the U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command Red Team Leader’s Seminar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2024. The seminar implemented course topics from the TRADOC Army Special Operations Forces Red Teaming Program, including critical thinking, innovation, applied creativity, candor and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

