    15th Wing hosts Red Team Leader Seminar [Image 4 of 4]

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Commanders and senior enlisted leaders participate in the U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command Red Team Leader’s Seminar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2024. The seminar implemented course topics from the TRADOC Army Special Operations Forces Red Teaming Program, including critical thinking, innovation, applied creativity, candor and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 19:46
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    This work, 15th Wing hosts Red Team Leader Seminar [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    development
    Red Team
    15th Wing

