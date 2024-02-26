15th Wing hosts Red Team Leader Seminar

Lt. Col. Scott Durham, 15th Operations Group deputy commander, speaks to commanders and senior enlisted leaders during a U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command Red Team Leader’s Seminar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2024. The seminar was held to challenge leaders on their critical and creative thinking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 02.28.2024
Location: JBPHH, HI, US