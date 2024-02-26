Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing hosts Red Team Leader Seminar [Image 3 of 4]

    15th Wing hosts Red Team Leader Seminar

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Scott Durham, 15th Operations Group deputy commander, speaks to commanders and senior enlisted leaders during a U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command Red Team Leader’s Seminar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2024. The seminar was held to challenge leaders on their critical and creative thinking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    This work, 15th Wing hosts Red Team Leader Seminar [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

