Lt. Col. Scott Durham, 15th Operations Group deputy commander, speaks to commanders and senior enlisted leaders during a U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command Red Team Leader’s Seminar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2024. The seminar was held to challenge leaders on their critical and creative thinking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 19:46
|Photo ID:
|8260925
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-JA727-1007
|Resolution:
|5316x3758
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing hosts Red Team Leader Seminar [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT