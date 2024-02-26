Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright Visits Team Fairchild

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright coins Senior Airman Jernee Ashley, an Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems Airman assigned to the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a visit to hangar two at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 26, 2023. Wright visited various places on Fairchild AFB including the Warrior Dining Facility, the Tech. Sgt. Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School, the 92nd Medical Group and dental clinic. This visit also included a professional development seminar at the base theater where he spoke about his own experiences in the military, working up to becoming the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force while keeping a positive mindset through challenges. This seminar also served as a question and answers session that opened the floor for Airmen in the audience to ask questions in an open format. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

